'Goodbyes are the hardest': Malaika Arora pens a heart-touching note for son Arhaan Khan as he embarks on a 'new journey'

Bollywood diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora on Tuesday penned a touching note for her son Arhaan Khan who is all set to embark on a new journey.

Malaika, who saw her son off at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening, posted a throwback picture of herself and Arhaan and wrote that she is already missing him.

In the photo, the mother-son duo can be seen posing with their backs towards the camera.

She wrote, "As we both embark on a new n unchartered journey , one filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences …all I know is that I am super duper proud of you my Arhaan. This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams ….miss you already."

Malaika also shared a picture of her 18-year-old son hugging their dog with the caption, "Goodbye are just the hardest."

However, Malaika didn't reveal details about her son's plans but going by her post and her Instagram story, it appears that Arhaan Khan flew out of Mumbai for higher studies.

Moments after she shared the post, Farah Khan, Terence Lewis, Sophie Choudry, Amruta Arora, Bhavna Panday, Seema Khan and others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Arhaan is Malaika’s son from her marriage with her former husband, actor and producer Arbaaz Khan. They tied the knot in 1998 and got divorced in 2017.

Malaika Arora recently expressed her desire of adopting a baby girl and that she has discussed the possibility of it with son Arhaan too. Malaika told ETimes, that although she loves her son to the moon and back, she’s always wished for a daughter.

Malaika began dating actor Arjun Kapoor in 2017. She is quite active on social media and regularly updates fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:08 PM IST