I definitely think freedom of expression is a matter that needs to be taken up seriously. Many women who spoke up during #MeToo faced lawsuits and defamation cases. That is a grave violation of freedom of expression. When a person is wronged by another, they should at least have the right to speak up fearlessly on any platform without being threatened with legal procedures as a way to silence them.

The same whistle-blowers also faced a massive backlash and character assassination without any repercussions on those naysayers. Why is the freedom of expression only limited to those that abuse it and not for those that are trying to bring about positive changes in society? Good people are supposed to shut up and bear it... while the bad, evil and ignorant ones are going about beating everyone else down!

I’m glad that the general public has the sense now to understand what is going on but still, it's time the constructive and positive voices among us get a platform to spread the good word. Much healing is needed in this world and we all have got to decide what we are going to listen to. What we hear and what we follow in our hearts is what eventually determines our destiny.

Actress Tanushree Dutta is seen as the catalyst of the MeToo movement in India

(Co-ordinated by Anika Crasto)