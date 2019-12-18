Good Newwz: Karan Johar brings pop sensation Lauv on board for a peppy track

This is a good news regarding Good Newwz! A handful of songs from the film have already released, but that’s not where the fun ends. Producer Karan Johar has brought on-board American pop-star Lauv, who will be working on a peppy track for the film!

Lauv took to Twitter to announce his first ever collaboration with a Bollywood film. “really excited to announce i collaborated on a song for the Bollywood film #GoodNewwz along with @rochaktweets this is my first bollywood collab ever and i’m honored to be a part of such a film, big love x@azeem2112 @akshaykumar @karanjohar @DharmaMovies,” he wrote.

Karan Johar responded to the tweet and wrote, “It’s a great song! Can’t wait for everyone to hear it”. The yet untitled track will be jointly created by Lauv and Rochak Kohli.