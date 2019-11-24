Good Newwz: Diljit deals with 'spam-phaida confusion syndrome' in his medical report

Earlier on Saturday, makers of the film introduced Kareena and Akshay's character in the same eccentric way.

The story of the upcoming feature revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay, Kareena and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF.

However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit's sperms are interchanged and the couple is left in a complete state of shock when the doctor informs about it.

While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabi ones - outspoken, friendly and fun! Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' will hit the theatres on December 27 this year.