'Good Newwz' becomes Akshay Kumar's fourth consecutive film to mint Rs 100 crore at Box Office

New Delhi: Maintaining its winning streak at the box-office on New Year, Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starrer comedy flick 'Good Newwz' entered the 100 crore club at the end of Wednesday.

The film minted a total of Rs 22.50 crore on the first day of the year 2020 taking the total tally to Rs 117.10 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter account.