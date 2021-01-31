'Good news': Bollywood rejoices as government allows 100 per cent theatre occupancy

The Government has announced a fresh set of guidelines for cinema theatres, allowing 100 per cent occupancy from Monday but with strict Covid 19 protocols.

Filmmakers and the trade alike welcome the move saying it brings relief and encouragement to the film industry, which has been one of the worst hit due to Covid lockdown.

All eyes are now on the several productions lined up, particularly Rohit Shetty'a Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer "Sooryavanshi" and Kabir Khan's "83" starring Ranveer Singh.

"It's good news and everyone has been waiting for this. Theatrical revenue is a very big part of profit and cannot be ignored. Producers were getting offers to release films in theatres but they were not doing it because of the finances," said trade analyst Atul Mohan.

"What happened in South with 'Master' and 'Krack' has already encouraged producers and now they have enough reasons too," Mohan added.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is shooting his upcoming film "India Lockdown", feels the government's announcement is good news that acts as encouragement for the film trade, especially when the southern film industry has already got the cash registers ringing with the recent releases "Master" and "Krack".