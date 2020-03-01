Good Muggle: Parineeti Chopra is obsessed with 'Harry Potter', here's proof

'Jabariya Jodi' actress Parineeti Chopra's latest Instagram post is proof that she's a Potter head. The actress has been keeping her fans updated by sharing glimpses of her California vacation. On Sunday, she shared another post which proves that she's a Harry Potter fan.

Parineeti Chopra visited the Universal Studios Hollywood and being the crazy Potter head that she is, she wore a robe and even bought a wand. She shared a video and captioned it, "Anyone who knows me knows I am a Harry Potter fan (obsessed would not be an exagerration). So I went to Universal, wore his robes and bought a wand. Like a good Muggle."