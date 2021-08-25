'Good cinema will always work', says 'Chutzpah' star Gautam Mehra

The co-writer of Maddock Films’ horror comedy Roohi recently made his acting debut. Titled Chutzpah, the web series that is now streaming on SonyLiv, sees him playing the lead. In an exclusive with Cinema Journal, Mehra talks about how he landed the role and why this is a good time to be a screenwriter in Bollywood.

Has OTT changed the way Bollywood looks at writers/screenwriters?

I don’t know if OTT has changed the way Bollywood looks at writers or it’s the demand for good content. I feel the medium isn’t as relevant; all people want is good content. But yes, Bollywood has started valuing writers more than ever before. We are in a happier place now. People give writers a lot more respect than they did otherwise. It’s a good place to be a screenwriter right now, but there’s still a long way to go.

As a writer how have you evolved with time to meet demands of the modern audience?

Their audience has always wanted good content but as an artiste and writer, it’s our duty to evolve with time. There’s so much art out there, in every form, that we as a society in general are consuming on a daily basis. So, as an artiste, our brains keep evolving with time. It’s not just about meeting the demand of the audience.

It’s also about learning the craft and doing something unconventional. It’s about creating fresh characters and situations and creating ways of entertaining people that haven’t been attempted before, creating fresh characters and situations. I feel all artistes are brave and they should evolve with time. I’m happy to be part of this process and I feel that the learning doesn’t stop for any artist.

What kind of characters do you like writing about? How do you add details?

I like writing about the underdogs, the so-called black sheep, the ones who’ve never been rooted for. Those who have an internal struggle going on and yet they face each day with wit, humour and hope. These are the qualities that make them fuller and more interesting. These also bring out the quirks in them. God lies in the details. I know all my characters that I’ve written till date – from protagonists to the smallest ones.

Who are your inspirations while you write content?

My inspiration comes from my surroundings and from the people I meet. Most of the characters I’ve written about revolve around people I’ve met at some point in life. I also get inspired by other filmmakers, directors I work with. It’s good to be inspired.

I am a big PG Woodhouse fan. I love his characters, the quirks he brings out in his characters. I like Charles A. Pulaski for the simplicity of his writing. I like the way in which he explains the most complex of emotions in the simplest of words. His books are really deep but are so simple to read. I like Woody Allen for his wit.

Apart from sex, crime and marriage what other genres do you think will work with the audience now?

I’ve never approached writing or filmmaking by keeping genre first. But the audience has their moods. I don’t think the audience is stuck on one genre. They have always been hungry for entertainment and good content. As long as we are making honest movies, they will do well irrespective of the genre. It’s good cinema that works with the audience.

You have recently made your acting debut in the web show Chutzpah. How did that happen?

I play Kevin, a crazy guy who wants to be is a social media star! It’s a fun, new-age show about our lives and how the internet and social media has affected our lives, how it’s changing society and the way we react to situations and how social media has become such an intrinsic part of our lives. It’s not a preachy show. It’s a fun show with interacting characters and situations and witty dialogues.

I had written a film called Roohi for Maddock Films. When Roohi had just finished, I learnt that Maddock is producing a web show and it has an ensemble cast and they are looking for new actors. That’s when I reached out to the casting group of the show in 2020 and after two-three rounds of auditions, I cracked the role. I sent a tape as an audition which was liked by everyone.

