'Gone too soon': Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and others pay emotional tribute to director Nishikant Kamat

'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat left for his heavenly abode on Monday. He was 50. Kamat was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections and was admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh confirmed the tragic news on Twitter and wrote, "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."
After the news of the demise, several celebrities took to Twitter to pay heartfelt condolences.
"One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made “Mumbai Meri Jaan “breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI," wrote veteran actor Paresh Rawal.
Actor Ajay Devgn, who worked with Nishikant Kamat in 'Drishyam', mourned the demise and remembered the bond they shared. He tweeted, "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant "
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Randeep Hooda, Renuka Sahane were among the others who took to Twitter to condole the demise.
