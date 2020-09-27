'Goli bhi kha lenge': Ravi Kishan on receiving threat calls after speaking about drug abuse in Bollywood

Earlier this month, Kishan had pointed out during Zero Hour in Parliament that drugs are frequently smuggled from borders connected with China and Pakistan and the drug mafia has strong connections in Bollywood.

Without taking names, veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan had said the entertainment industry was being flogged by social media and asked the government to protect and support it.

In a reference to Kishan's statement in Lok Sabha on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel, Bachchan said she was "really embarrassed and ashamed."

"Jis thali mein khate hai Usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai," she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that means to bite the hands that feed you.

"I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame," she said.

She said the entertainment industry in the country provides direct employment to 5 lakh people daily and indirect employment to 5 million people.

"At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment rate at the worst levels, in order to divert the attention of people, we are being flogged by social media" and there is no support from the government, she said.

(Inputs from PTI)