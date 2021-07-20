'Golden Era comes to Life': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares first poster of Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday shared the poster of her upcoming film 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the period film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical 1955 novel 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

It stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. Aishwarya also makes an appearance.

Along with sharing the poster, the 47-year-old actress also revealed that the film be released in 2022.

"The Golden Era comes to Life. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. PS1," she captioned the post.

The actress has previously worked with Mani Ratnam on films such as 'Guru', 'Raavan' and 'Iruvar'.