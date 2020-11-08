God Blessed America: Priyanka Chopra, Kajal Aggarwal and other Bollywood celebs congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Several Indian film personalities congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America, on social media.

Hailing Biden and holding up Harris' achievement as a shining example, Priyanka Chopra encouraged all girls to dream big.

"America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!!" she wrote on her official Instagram account.

Her post was accompanied by heart emojis and tagged #DemocracyRocks.?She ended the note with the words: "Congratulations America."