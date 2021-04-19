‘Goa has too much Feni’: Pooja Bedi slammed for spreading 'misinformation' by giving medical advice on Twitter

Days after defending her Goa vacation video with fiancé Maneck Contractor, Pooja Bedi has doled out some “medical advice” on Twitter.
In a response to her beach moment that created a storm on social media calling her “privileged”, Pooja wrote, “The comments on my previous posts have revealed how many people despise those with wealth, health, positivity & mental freedom. Please study subconscious programming &law of attraction. What u despise...you will never attract for yourself. So be careful of what u despise.”
In a subsequent tweet she added, “If u live in a state of panic & fear you will only attract more of it & more reasons 2 b angry & fearful. Stop the negative cycle/spiral NOW! Focus on Good vibrations, Positive state of mind, Healthy food, The healing power of nature. These can be everyone's reality!”
Besides sharing some generic tips, Pooja also urged her followers to look for homeopathy consultations and medicines as anti-viral treatments.
However, this didn’t go well with Twitterati who slammed and questioned her qualifications for giving out “misinformation.”
Following the backlash, she also began defending her tweets in the comments section.
India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days, while active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
