Global prayer meet for Sushant Singh Rajput on Independence Day 2020

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has requested people to come together and collectively pray for the late actor on Independence Day.

Marking the two-month death anniversary of Sushant, Shweta took to Instagram on Friday and informed everyone about the "global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation".

"It has been 2 months you left us bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant," Shweta wrote.