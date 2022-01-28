Glamourous Green Warriors: From Alia Bhatt to Bhumi Pednekar, here's a list of Bollywood stars who are vegans

More and more people are embracing a plant-based lifestyle these days. What could be the reason? Some are animal lovers or are concerned more about the environment while others have health concerns about eating non-veg foods. Well, there’s a growing number of people who are becoming vegan or vegetarian and are reaping the benefits of leading a healthier lifestyle.

Alia Bhatt

She is setting a great example for her fans and millions of other people who want to fight climate change with their forks. The young actor, known for her roles in Raazi and Highway took the decision of opting for veganism in 2015 and there has been no looking back ever since. She seems to be enjoying her changed food habits and now would continue the diet for a lifetime. In fact, her father, producer Mahesh Bhatt, is also a vegetarian.

Esha Gupta

The actress follows a vegan diet and has endorsed various campaigns over the time with PETA to encourage a plant-based lifestyle. Her journey started in 2013, when the actor posed for a PETA India ad to encourage people to “Go Green: Go Vegetarian”. At that time, she had said that being vegetarian can save the lives of animals and the Jannat 2 star thought it was a healthy way for both humans and the planet to embrace vegetarianism. She has been a strong vegan warrior since that time which clearly reflects in her appearance.

Bhumi Pednekar

The actress actively works to spread the word about the importance of preserving nature and about the imminent dangers of climate change. Not just that, she is a huge supporter of having a vegan diet. The actor even supports NGOs related to animal safety and protection as she is strictly against animal cruelty. She has taken her commitment towards animals one step further by going vegan. And now for several years, she has been on a meat-free and dairy-free diet.

Wamiqa Gabbi

She believes in eating a wholesome diet and loves organic vegetarian food. Not just this, the Punjabi beauty is known to encourage her family, friends, and fans to start eating vegan food. Guess all we can say is, make way for yet another budding vegan superstar, Bollywood!

Sahher Bambba

Even she has veganism to credit for being in amazing shape. The young actor has ably demonstrated that with a vegetarian diet, you can grow a stunning physique. Sahher, who hails from the beautiful city of Shimla says, “Being a vegan could be your first step towards having a much healthier lifestyle while also contributing to planet earth in your own small way. It’s clearly a connection of your mind and body. What you eat is what you are", and we all should always remember that.

RajKummar Rao

The actor follows a vegan diet and believes in having an immensely healthy lifestyle. According to PETA, RajKummar Rao is fit, hot, and compassionate, and he’s setting a great example for his fans and millions of other people who want to fight climate change with their forks.

Shraddha Kapoor

When it comes to preserving and conserving mother nature, actress Shraddha Kapoor has truly become a beacon of inspiration. Time and again she has raised awareness for the atrocities faced by Mother Earth because of us humans. By being a strict vegan, Shraddha endorses having a clean diet and a healthy lifestyle for more than two years now. She believes that the switch has made her healthier and happier as ‘veganism’, according to her, is more of a state of mind.

Sonakshi Sinha

She got into shape after going vegan. Yes, the actress has confessed that vegan diet improved her metabolism. Sonakshi joined the vegan bandwagon as a fight against animal cruelty. She adores animals and her wish to see a world free of animal cruelty, persuaded her to turn vegan.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:00 AM IST