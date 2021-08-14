'Gladiator' star Russell Crowe reacts to fan who wishes to see him in a film with Kangana Ranaut

Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” featured Russell Crowe as Maximus, a General in the Roman army, who is betrayed by the Emperor and left for dead while his family is brutally murdered.

He is eventually forced to become a gladiator after being captured by slave traders, who lead him back to Rome to fight as a gladiator while he plots his revenge against the Emperor who betrayed him.

In hindsight, the action drama won the Best Picture and Best Actor award at the Oscars and went on to make USD 460 million at the box office worldwide.

Crowe has proved his caliber as an actor in movies like “The Insider”, and “A Beautiful Mind”, but the portrayal of Maximus remains one of his finest performances.

Recently, a fan tweeted that they’d love to see the Oscar-winning actor alongside Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in a film.

The tweet read, “How great it would be if two great actors from two different film industries, Academy award winner @russellcrowe and 4 times National Awards winner #KanganaRanaut make a movie together?”

Russel re-tweeted the same which sent fans into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently wrapped-up of the shoot of her upcoming action-packed film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai "Dhaakad" is an action thriller. The film also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, and is scheduled to release on October 1.

Apart from "Dhaakad", Kangana also has films such as "Thalaivi", period drama "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda" and "Tejas" in the pipeline.

Kangana will also don the Director's hat for the second time in film "Emergency", based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

