'Glad they're separated': Shruti Haasan opens up on parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika's divorce

Actress Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, recently opened up on the separation of her parents when she was a young child.

The couple married back in 1988 and got divorced in 2004.

During an interaction with Zoom Digital, the 35-yearold actress said that she was glad her parents separated as she believes that two people who are not getting along, should not be forced to be together.

Calling them 'wonderful parents and beautiful people', Shruti revealed that she is particularly close to her dad.

Shruti, who has proved her mettle as an actress in both South and Hindi cinema, said that her mother is doing well and is a part of their lives as well. She further added that whatever happened in their lives was the best and their divorce does not take away their individual beauty as human beings.