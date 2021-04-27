'Give us your blessings to heal': Rhea Chakraborty shares powerful note on Hanuman Jayanti

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday took to her social media feed to pen a powerful note on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
"Give us the power to fight this storm, Give us the strength to withstand this misery. Give us your blessings to heal. Jai Bajrangbali", she wrote along with a picture of Hanuman Chalisa held in her hand.
Rhea's post is receiving immense love from fans and well-wishers.
"You are strong.... God bless you," a user commented. "We are with you Rhea!! True and Pure Soul," another user commented.
Have a look at her post here:
Rhea's post is receiving immense love from fans and well-wishers.
"You are strong.... God bless you," a user commented. "We are with you Rhea!! True and Pure Soul," another user commented.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Rhea has extended a helping hand to assist those in need.
Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to praise COVID-19 warriors. She even urged her fans to stay united during the crisis.
Her post was captioned as, ''Let's go Mumbai ! Grateful to the Covid warriors (frontline workers) who are saving our beloved city ! #heroes Be safe, be kind.. United we stand.. Love and strength to all of us! May God bless us.''
Rhea has been away from social media following the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accused of abetting his suicide and money laundering by his family.
In September 2020, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. She was accused of procuring and buying drugs for the actor. She was later released on bail.
Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen next in Chehre. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D'souza in pivotal roles.
The trailer of the film, which had released a few weeks back, had Rhea's blink-and-miss appearance.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)