'Give us your blessings to heal': Rhea Chakraborty shares powerful note on Hanuman Jayanti

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday took to her social media feed to pen a powerful note on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

"Give us the power to fight this storm, Give us the strength to withstand this misery. Give us your blessings to heal. Jai Bajrangbali", she wrote along with a picture of Hanuman Chalisa held in her hand.

Rhea's post is receiving immense love from fans and well-wishers.

"You are strong.... God bless you," a user commented. "We are with you Rhea!! True and Pure Soul," another user commented.

Have a look at her post here: