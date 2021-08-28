‘Give me a kiss right now’: Check out Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s mushy moment on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

TV actor Raqesh Bapat and Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty are making headlines for their mushy moments on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

In a new promo, Shamita can be seen having a meal while Raqesh heated up food in the microwave. She tells him to not do so entirely since the food will harden, to which the latter says, "Aur kuch (Anything else)?"

Later, Shamita says "You have a problem? I'll not do it,” to which Raqesh says he doesn’t and was simply asking if she has anything else to say.

Shamita then goes on to say, "Come here and give me a kiss right now."

Previously Shamita was annoyed with Raqesh after he consoled a crying Divya Agarwal, who also happens to be the former’s arch nemesis on the show.

Raqesh walks up to Shamita and asks her if they can talk, to which she declines. He further tells her "I just wanted her (Divya) to gather herself."

An amused Shamita tells Raqesh, "Why are you giving me an explanation? I am not your girlfriend."

Earlier, Raqesh opened up to Shamita Shetty about his divorce with wife Ridhi Dogra.

He poured his heart out to Shetty about the ups and downs he has faced in his life. The TV actor said that he has anxiety issues and spoke about how his divorce from Ridhi Dogra and his father's death affected him.

Speaking of Raqesh and Shamita's growing closeness, the actors are often seen spending time with each other in the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Recently, talking about their bond, Raqesh said, "Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera."

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been saved by the audience from the nominations.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 11:05 AM IST