Girl Power! Sameera Reddy shares an empowering post featuring daughter Nyra

B-town actress Sameera Reddy shared a joyful picture with her daughter Nyra on Instagram. The actress shared an empowering post alongside the picture and wrote how the girl child is a blessing and not a burden.
“To have a lil girl is such joy! Can’t even understand how In our country the girl child was considered a burden ‼ I say ‘was’ because I hope that mindset has really changed . I still hear how in big urban families they prefer the firstborn to be a boy but i can tell you as one of three girls in my family we have achieved more than any boy could have! #girlpower #equal #girlchild #proud #babygirl #india #momlife,” she wrote with her post.
Sameera’s fans also loved her message with the photo. “Having children s a blessing...but being blessed wth a girl’s such a bliss,” wrote one fan. “Exactly mam. Well said ..I know da feel what u said as I am one among da 3 girls in my family...lots of love mam bless ur daughter,” wrote another.
Recently, Sameera attempted to climb the Mullayanagiri Peak, tallest peak in Karnataka carrying her two-month old daughter. She shared a video of herself from the Mullayanagiri Peak.
Sameera and her husband Akshai Varde welcomed their second child, Nyra in July. She married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to her first child Hans in 2015.
