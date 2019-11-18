Girl Power! Sameera Reddy shares an empowering post featuring daughter Nyra

B-town actress Sameera Reddy shared a joyful picture with her daughter Nyra on Instagram. The actress shared an empowering post alongside the picture and wrote how the girl child is a blessing and not a burden.

“To have a lil girl is such joy! Can’t even understand how In our country the girl child was considered a burden ‼ I say ‘was’ because I hope that mindset has really changed . I still hear how in big urban families they prefer the firstborn to be a boy but i can tell you as one of three girls in my family we have achieved more than any boy could have! #girlpower #equal #girlchild #proud #babygirl #india #momlife,” she wrote with her post.