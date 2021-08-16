'Ghamandi ladki': Netizens lash out at Alia Bhatt for being 'rude' to paparazzi; watch video

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Monday received backlash for being 'rude' to paparazzi when she was greeted by them in Mumbai.

Alia was captured by the paparazzi outside her gym in the city. In the video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Alia is seen leaving the gym and walking towards her car. She stops midway to greet a friend and then walks past the camerapersons. A person is heard saying, "Good morning ma'am."

Alia's 'rude' reaction to the pap's greeting left netizens furious.

Several netizens took to the comments section to slam Alia for her behaviour.

A user commented: "The face she made after hearing good morning speaks a million words! Ridiculous attitude!"

"I really don't understand jab in logo ki flim aati hai promotion ke liye press ko bulate hai aur attention dete hai, apne faide ke liye. Aur normal days me kinte bura behave karte hai yaar. Very insulting for media people, feeling really bad for them," wrote another.

A netizen wrote, "Why do you guys click photos of the actors where they are not at all appreciating the efforts of the media? I have seen stars like Priyanka, Katrina, Shraddha who are always respectful to the photographers.."

"I like Alia, but so rude," read a comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next feature in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is expected to arrive in theatres later this year.

She will also be seen in the forthcoming movie 'Brahmastra' alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

The 'Highway' actor will also feature in the multi-starrer magnum opus 'RRR', helmed by S.S. Rajamouli. It also stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris.

Alia is currently shooting for the upcoming dark comedy 'Darlings', in which she is starring and producing via her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner.

She also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Jee Le Zara' and 'Takht' in the pipeline.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 07:01 PM IST