Ghamand Kar: Theme song of Ajay Devgn's war drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' out now

Ajay Devgn on Tuesday unveiled the second song 'Ghamand Kar' from his magnum opus 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

The actor hopped on to Twitter to share the song, and wrote,"Jeet ki dhun bana, jeet ka gumaan kar,Taandav sa yuddh kar, yuddh kar bhayankar!#GhamandKar, out now"

The three-minute-thirty-three-second song is the loud victory cry of warriors who fight in the battlefields for their motherland. Ajay Devgn is seen as the brave warrior Tanhaji Malasure in the song. It gives a glimpse of antagonist Saif Ali Khan who is charged with the responsibility to invade the Kondhana district belonging to the Maratha regime.

'Ghamand Kar' depicts the essence of the movie as it is also the theme song of the war drama.

The song is penned by Anil Verma and crooned by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur.