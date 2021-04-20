'Getting a whack tonight': Deepika's cheeky comment on Ranveer's latest Instagram post is unmissable

On the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer will share screen space in the upcoming sports drama '83'. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The film's release has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Deepika has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

Padukone will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, 'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others.

According to latest reports, Deepika has also joined the stars for the upcoming comedy flick.

He will also be seen in the Hindi adaption of 'Anniyan'.