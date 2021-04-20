'Getting a whack tonight': Deepika's cheeky comment on Ranveer's latest Instagram post is unmissable

Actress Deepika Padukone has left netizens in splits with her cheeky comment on husband Ranveer Singh's latest Instagram post.
On Monday, Singh shared his latest commercial for a footwear and sportswear brand. The advertisement's caption read: "What possibilities do you see? I only see possibilities. To defy definition. To transcend genres and empower a new generation to see their own possibilities and write their own stories."
Responding to her husband's post, Deepika commented: "The possibility of you getting a whack tonight if you don’t make it for dinner on time!"
The comment has received over 2.5K likes on Instagram and several users have reacted to it.
Reacting to it, a user wrote, "ahaha I’ll show my husband ur comment if he’s late for dinner."
"@deepikapadukone this made me laugh so hard," read a comment.
On the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer will share screen space in the upcoming sports drama '83'. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The film's release has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Deepika has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
Padukone will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, 'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others.
According to latest reports, Deepika has also joined the stars for the upcoming comedy flick.
He will also be seen in the Hindi adaption of 'Anniyan'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)