Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 06:40 PM IST

'Get your SIM card ready': Sonu Sood extends help to child missing online classes due to unavailability of mobile phone

Recently, the Income Tax Department swooped down on Sonu Sood and his business associates.
FPJ Web Desk
'Get your SIM card ready': Sonu Sood helps child missing online classes due to unavailability of mobile phone | Instagram

Bollywood star and social worker Sonu Sood on Wednesday extended help to a young girl who has been missing online studies due to lack of a mobile phone.

The tweet seeking help for the child read: "This child is great at studies, but she is unable to continue her online studies due to the unavailability of mobile phone. Sir its her father's dream to educate her but currently he is helpless. Sir please do something."

Reacting to the tweet, Sonu Sood wrote: "Get your sim card ready. Time to study"

Recently, the Income Tax Department swooped down on Sonu Sood and his business associates. The I-T department, last week, carried out search operations to detect certain alleged financial irregularities. It examined bank statements, books of accounts, documents and details of financial or other business transactions during the 'survey', for suspected tax evasion.

Days after the raids, the Bollywood actor on Monday came out with a reaction, devoid of any reference to the action against him.

"You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will," he said, starting philosophically and ending poetically, with a dash of patriotism.

In a tangential reference to the Sood Charity Foundation being targeted by the IT Department, he declared: "Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. ... In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees for humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going."

Explaining his silence over the past days as I-T sleuths conducted searches in at least 28 premises belonging to Sood and his business associates all over India, sniffing for evidence of tax evasion, the actor said: "I have been busy attending to a few guests hence was unable to be at your service for the last four days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life."

Giving a poetic twist to his predicament, he added: "Kar Bhalaa, Ho Bhalaa, Antt Bhale Ka Bhalaa (be good, do good, the end is always good for those who are good). My journey continues. Jai Hind."

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 06:40 PM IST
