Get Taapsee Pannu’s quirky yellow dhoti saree for Rs 43K

Taapsee Pannu who is busy promoting her next biggie ‘Mission Mangal’, makes sure to keep her fashion game on point. The actress always wears something off beat to add glam in her look.
Recently, Taapsee caught everyone’s attention with her differently styled saree. The one which Taapsee was wearing from NIKASHA, was a yellow coloured Ghee crepe hand painted laal jaal off shoulder embroidered blouse with dhoti drape. This saree costs for Rs 42,500.
On professional front, Taapsee will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha in ‘Mission Mangal’, which is based on Mars Orbiter Mission of India conducted by ISRO. She will also be seen in Shooter Dadis biopic named as ‘Saand ki Aankh’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar.
