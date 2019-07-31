Get Sonakshi Sinha’s trendy neon green crop top in just a thousand bucks!

Sonakshi Sinha who is currently busy doing promotions for her upcoming film ‘Khandaani Shafakhana’ was spotted at Mumbai airport yesterday. She donned a Neon green crop top which says ‘I LEGIT DON’T CARE’ and black culottes with small fanny pack and cat eye sunglasses.
Little did we know that her uber cool text tee is super affordable? This trendy crop top costs Rs 1,238.
Meanwhile on the work front, apart from Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi will also be seen in Mission Mangal alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar, as well as Bhuj: The Pride of India with Ajay Devgn. She will also recreate her magic on screen as Rajjo with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. Slated to release on December 20, this year.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
