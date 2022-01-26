'Get ready for sleepless nights': Anushka Sharma congratulates new parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed a baby through surrogacy. On Saturday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the good news with their fans and followers.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick posted.

Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the gender of their baby. However, US Weekly reported that the couple had welcomed a baby girl. It has also been widely reported that the baby arrived 12 weeks early.

On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations @priyankachopra & @nickjonas. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one," Anushka wrote.

Priyanka and NIck got married on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen on the big screen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' in December 2021.

Her upcoming projects include 'Text For You', and Amazon thriller series 'Citadel'. Back home in India, she will be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 04:09 PM IST