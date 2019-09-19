Get Kareena Kapoor Khan's effortlessly chic look in just Rs. 75,000

For an interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan put together a beautiful look which was styled by Tanya Ghavri. The outfit was from the brand, BirdWalk. She wore an A-line red midi skirt with blue wool thread embroidery which costs upto Rs 15,500. She teamed up the look with a printed shirt with a blue pattern which itself costs Rs. 10,500. She kept her hair straight, opted for simple makeup with pink lips. To complete the look, she opted for Just Nothing red Christian Louboutin heels which cost a whopping Rs 48,436 (USD 675). Now, that is one stunning pair of heels we would all want to have.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has three projects releasing in 2020 – Angrezi Medium, Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha.