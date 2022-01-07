Gerson da Cunha dies at 92: Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Hansal Mehta mourn his death

Actor, social worker, author and former advertising man Gerson da Cunha passed away on Friday in Mumbai. He was 92.

He worked on theatre and Bollywood films like 'Electric Moon', 'Cotton Mary', 'Asoka', 'Water', and others, and subsequently, post-retirement took to the social field.

Several Bollywood celebs took to social media to mourn his demise.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi tweeted, "RIP#Gerson Dacunha. What a rich life you led .. engaged and invested in making our world a better place. We will celebrate you."

Lyricist Javed Akhtar tweeted, "Suddenly our Mumbai has become a few degrees less sophisticated Less dignified and less classy with the demise of #Gerson Dacunha."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "That is indeed sad news. Spent lovely times with the lovely Uma DaCunha and him at their house. RIP Gerson. Bombay has lost one of its most beloved citizens."

Da Cunha, who started his career as a journalist working for the Press Trust of India after graduating in science and then jumped into advertising, was associated with a slew of platforms engaged in civic activism, including AGNI (Action for Good Governance and Networking in India).

In his long career spanning 25 years, he worked with Hindustan Unilever and later headed the Lintas ad agency, among the biggest in the media industry in those days and he launched the famed 'Dalda' brand ads, a household name at one point.

Simultaneously, he worked on theatre and Bollywood films.

He was associated with UNICEF, worked with it in the US and South America, and after returning to India, was involved with NGOs like the AGNI, Mumbai First, and helped the Mumbaikars affected by the 1992-1993 communal riots.

Over the years, da Cunha also served as an advisor to the Central Health and Tourism ministries for their public projects, besides other private, semi-government and social institutions in different capacities.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 06:02 PM IST