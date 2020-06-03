George Floyd protests: Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood celebs for not tweeting about Palghar Sadhu lynching

Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was a victim of police brutality, have become a global movement against racism. After several international celebrities joined the outcry for justice, Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanak Chopra and Karan Johar also demanded 'Justice for George Floyd' through social media. 'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut, in a recent interview, slammed the Bollywood celebs for failing to condemn the Palghar Sadhu lynching and instead being vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement.
In an interview to Pinkvilla, Kangana said, “The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside…Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood. It is a shame they [Bollywood celebrities] continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but ‘white people’ must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes.”
For the unversed, three sadhus, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them as thieves. The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead
Meanwhile, protests have taken place across the U.S. this week after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody after he was accused of attempting to use a counterfeit 20 USD bill at a Minneapolis deli.
Floyd was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police, with one officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee to the man's neck for more than seven minutes, even as he complained that he couldn't breathe and pleaded for help, and after he became unresponsive. Paramedics were called and performed chest compressions and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Twitterati and several other celebrities have also been calling out Bollywood stars for keeping mum about the ongoing crisis in the country. While netizens slammed Kareena Kapoor Khan for 'ignoring' the problems in India, Devdutt Pattanaik took a sly dig at Priyanka Chopra.
Politician Omar Abdullah had also called them out for the same. He tweeted, “So much respect for all the celebrities tweeting #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER. It takes courage to bring your cowardice to the fore when you tweet for American lives but can’t tweet for Indian lives.”
