George Floyd protests: Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood celebs for not tweeting about Palghar Sadhu lynching

Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was a victim of police brutality, have become a global movement against racism. After several international celebrities joined the outcry for justice, Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanak Chopra and Karan Johar also demanded 'Justice for George Floyd' through social media. 'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut, in a recent interview, slammed the Bollywood celebs for failing to condemn the Palghar Sadhu lynching and instead being vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Kangana said, “The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside…Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood. It is a shame they [Bollywood celebrities] continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but ‘white people’ must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes.”

For the unversed, three sadhus, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them as thieves. The three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead