George Floyd murder: Indian author Devdutt Pattanaik takes a sly dig at Priyanka Chopra for demanding justice

The killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd by a police officer in the city of Minnesota sparked worldwide outcry for justice. While nationwide protests were held in America, celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, raised their voices demanding justice for Floyd.

But Indian author Devdutt Pattanaik had something else in mind when he attempted to take a dig at Chopra for her 2008 movie 'Fashion'.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "What was that Bollywood film based on fashion industry where the ULTIMATE FALL for a BROWN girl was to sleep with a BLACK man? Can't remember the film? The heroine? Anyone?"