George Floyd murder: Indian author Devdutt Pattanaik takes a sly dig at Priyanka Chopra for demanding justice

The killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd by a police officer in the city of Minnesota sparked worldwide outcry for justice. While nationwide protests were held in America, celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, raised their voices demanding justice for Floyd.
But Indian author Devdutt Pattanaik had something else in mind when he attempted to take a dig at Chopra for her 2008 movie 'Fashion'.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "What was that Bollywood film based on fashion industry where the ULTIMATE FALL for a BROWN girl was to sleep with a BLACK man? Can't remember the film? The heroine? Anyone?"
Earlier this week, Bollywood megastar Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture of the protest and demanded 'Justice for George Floyd', but was called out by netizens for not raising her voice against the ongoing crisis in the country.
Kareena posted a monochrome picture of a protest rally, where a man is seen running as a large group of cops parade behind him. The bold text compared America in the years 1968, 2015 and 2020. It read: 'What has changed. What hasn't'. Sharing the picture, she used the hashtag '#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd' in the caption.
While celebrities dropped RIP emojis, netizens slammed the actress for 'ignoring' the problems in India. A user wrote, "Shouldn't you be talking more about the mismanagement of Corona Virus in Mumbai ?"
For the unversed, protests have taken place across the U.S. this week after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody after he was accused of attempting to use a counterfeit 20 USD bill at a Minneapolis deli.
Floyd was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police, with one officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee to the man's neck for more than seven minutes, even as he complained that he couldn't breathe and pleaded for help, and after he became unresponsive. Paramedics were called and performed chest compressions and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The video of the arrest went viral which prompted protests and riots in Minneapolis and other cities across the country. The four police involved in the incident were fired, and on Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
