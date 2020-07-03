'Genius who immortalised stars': Bollywood mourns demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest early on Friday. She was 72 years old.

Khan was admitted to Bandra East’s Guru Nanak Hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties on June 20. Her nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI, “She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital."

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today.

Saroj Khan, the three-time National Award winner was credited for choreographing more than 2,000 songs. Her list of credits include iconic numbers such as 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from Beta (1992), 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab (1988), 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India (1987) and many more.

Bollywood mourned the demise of the legendary choreographer. "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace," wrote Akshay Kumar.