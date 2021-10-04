'Genghiz was just not a pet, he was my life': Anu Malik's brother Abu Malik registers FIR against clinic after losing his dog

Singer-composer Anu Malik's brother Abu Malik, who recently lost his pet -- Genghiz Khan, on Monday filed an FIR against a clinic in Andheri, Mumbai. Malik's dog allegedly died when he took him to a vet's clinic for an X-ray.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant was captured by the paparazzi on Monday and a video of Abu was shared online. The videos shows him talking about the pain and anguish he's feeling after the sad demise. Abu was seen in tears as he spoke about how his beloved dog's death has left his family in shock. He urged the officials to punish the perpetrator and also requested animal lovers to support him.

"I had taken taken him Top Dog Pets Clinic clinic and they handed me his dead body. No one has slept or eaten anything because of the pain and anguish. I've come to the police station to register an FIR against Top Dog and I want the man to be punished. I want them to understand the value of life," an emotional Abu said.

"It is Animal Welfare Day today and I want to tell the animal lovers to come out in my support because this was just not a pet, he was my life," Malik added.

Check out the video here:

Several netizens took to the comments section to offer condolences.

A user wrote, "U will never understand the pain until u have a pet. RIP."

"Abu ji we are with you... sorry for your best buddy lost," commented another.

A user wrote, "Ase logo ko punishment milni chahiye."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 03:06 PM IST