Genelia shares adorable video to wish Riteish on wedding anniversary

Genelia Deshmukh on Monday shared a heart-warming video celebrating her 8th wedding anniversary with husband Ritesh Deshmukh and we are all for it.
The 32-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share an extremely adorable video along with a caption that reads, "Dearest Forever, Grow old along with me, I promise the best is yet to come[?] Happy Anniversary @riteishd Just to let you know I Love being my Husband's wife. #since2002." The video features photographs of the couple documenting their love for each other. The photos are compiled on the lyrics of hit number '2002' by Anne-Marie which is the year when Genelia and Riteish got married.
The gorgeous couple is parents to two kids, 5-year-old Riaan Deshmukh and 3-year-old Rahyl Deshmukh.
Meanwhile, Riteish who was last seen in 'Marjaavan' alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, will next be seen in 'Baaghi 3'. The 41-year-old star has also been roped in for 'Housefull 5' and historical drama 'Chhatrapati Shivaji'.
