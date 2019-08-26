Genelia D'Souza makes comeback at Lakme Fashion Week after 5 years

New Delhi: Leaving every one stunned at Lakme Fashion Week, Genelia D'Souza grabbed eye-balls while making a comeback on the ramp after five years.

The actor, who is married to Riteish Deshmukh, graced the ramp as the showstopper for designer Saroj Jalan.

Clad in a red lehenga with golden embroidery and zari work, the actor proved to be a perfect eye-candy for the show. Accessorizing her look, the actor can be seen wearing long metallic neckpiece and earrings. With smoky eyes and beachy waves hairdo, Genelia left all the hearts fluttering.