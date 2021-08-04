Genelia D’Souza Birthday Special: Doting mom's adorable moments with sons Riaan and Rahyl

Actress Genelia D'souza is celebrating her birthday on Thursday, August 5.

The actress, who initially made her mark in showbiz with Telugu and Tamil films, made her Bollywood debut with the box-office hit 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', in 2003. Genelia, known for her bubbly personality, later starred in Hindi films like 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na', 'Chance Pe Dance', 'Force', ' Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya ' and more.

In 2012, Genelia tied the knot with her 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' co-star Riteish Deshmukh - actor and son of Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh. She welcomed her first child - Riaan- in 2014 and was blessed with another son in June 2016.

After embracing motherhood, Genelia decided to take a break from the showbiz and focus on her kids.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress had said, "Honestly, when I got married, I was very clear that I wanted to spend some time with my family. I had worked so much before that, people might have not seen me much in Hindi cinema but in South cinema, I literally worked 365 days of the year. And hence, I felt like I needed that kind of a break. I wanted to give my family the priority and then I had babies, one after the other, so it was my time with my family, which I wanted and I am glad I am in that age of the film where all of that doesn’t matter anymore."

On the actress' birthday, here are some adorable moments of the doting mom with her sons Rahyl and Riaan: