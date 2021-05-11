Genelia Deshmukh says her sons Rahyl and Riaan tested COVID-19 positive last month, shares a message for moms

Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh on Monday shared an important message to mothers and kids who are recovering from COVID-19.

On May 9, people came together to celebrate Mother's Day and took to social media to share adorable pictures and sweet stories of their relationship with their moms amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the video posted by Genelia on her official Instgaram account, Genelia urged the mothers to stay strong and teach kids how to stay safe amid COVID-19 crisis.

She also revealed that both her kids had tested COVID-19 positive last month.

The Jaane Tu... Ya Janae Na actress said that when her kids came to hug her on Mother's Day, she realized that there probably are several mothers and kids who are COVID-19 positive and couldn’t really celebrate the day.

"Just yesterday when my kids came and hugged me for Mother’s Day, A thought passed through my mind of all those mums and kids who are Covid positive and couldn’t really celebrate it.. I don’t know what to say except I feel you, I have had Covid and so have my kids, hence I wanted you to know, that we are all in this together and god willing we will fight Corona and beat it soon," she wrote along with the video.

Have a look at the video here: