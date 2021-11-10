Gender Reveal! Mom-to-be Evelyn Sharma is expecting a baby girl with husband Dr Tushaan Bhindi

Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Australia-based dental surgeon Dr Tushaan Bhindi, revealed the gender of her little one.

In an interview with ETimes, the 'Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani' actress said that it’s a girl and they’re very excited and can’t wait to hold their bundle of joy.

While Evelyn and Tushaan got hitched in May, it was only on June 7 that the actress shared the first picture from her intimate wedding. She had made the announcement by sharing an adorable wedding picture on Instagram.

They had been engaged for a year-and-half.

The two met on a blind date set up by their common friend and actress Elli AvrRam.

Evelyn and Tushaan in fact lived just a street apart in Bandra for several years, but never really got to know each other. In late 2018 Tushaan completed his work assignments in Mumbai and was ready to relocate in Australia. That was when Elli insisted he go on a blind date with her best friend Evelyn, before he left India.

"I never believed in love at first sight until I met Tushaan. We knew that night that we would want to spend our life together," said Evelyn.

She made the decision to leave behind her original home Germany and India at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 for life with Tushaan in Australia.

"It's been a big adjustment to move to a whole new country without being able to see your family and friends, but it is all worth it for a life with my soulmate," Evelyn added.

She announced her pregnancy in July 2021, less than two months after tying the knot.

Evelyn marked her entry in Bollywood in 2012 with the film 'From Sydney with Love'. She went on to feature in films like 'Nautanki Saala', 'YJHD', 'Yaariyan', 'Main Tera Hero', 'Kuch Kuch Locha Hai' and 'Hindi Medium.'

In 2019, Evelyn marked her Tollywood debut with Prabhas and Shaddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho.'

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 10:43 AM IST