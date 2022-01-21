Gehraiyaan trailer launch: From Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday, here's what the star cast has to say about the film

After dropping the teaser on Deepika Padukone’s birthday, January 5, the makers have finally released the trailer of Shakun Batra’s much-awaited modern-day romantic drama, Gehraiyaan on Thursday. The film which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa along with Deepika Padukone, is produced by Karan Johar.

The trailer launch was a virtual affair that was attended by the entire star cast of Gehraiyaan. Karan Johar too graced the virtual event. Shakun Batra’s movie which revolves around complex modern relationships and infidelity will have a world premiere on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of Gehraiyaan is already winning the hearts of fans as they can’t stop talking about the chemistry between the star cast on popular social media platforms.

Speaking about the film, Deepika Padukone said, “Alisha, my character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters’ struggles and arcs are real, raw and relatable. Our endeavour is to take viewers on a journey they will relate to. When it comes to dealing with relationships and human emotion, Shakun is truly a master of his craft. With Gehraiyaan, again, he has woven a story that will appeal to all and I am thrilled that along with the OTT platform we are able to take this story to audiences worldwide.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi said, “I am so incredibly proud of the film having a premiere worldwide! I feel there is a little bit of Zain (Siddhant’s character in Gehraiyaan) in all of us. His ambition, aspiration, passion for his dreams and his struggles when faced with tough choices are all extremely relatable. For each of us, Gehraiyaan is a movie that is all soul and heart, and I am thrilled that the movie will premiere to a global audience across 240 countries and territories.”

Ananya Panday said, “Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There’s a certain realness to the story of Gehraiyaan; while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones’ path. Tia (Ananya’s character in Gehraiyaan) has been one of my favourite characters to play and the way Shakun has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing.”

Dhariya Karwa said, “It is every actor’s dream to have their work reach out to the widest possible audience and I am excited for the global release of Gehraiyaan. The experience of working with such a talented cast and creators is one that I will cherish forever. I look forward to how the viewers react to the movie.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:00 AM IST