‘Gehraiyaan’ Screening: Deepika, Ananya, make a stylish appearance, Alaya, Kalki, and others in attendance

Ahead of its release, the makers of 'Gehraiyaan' held a special screening for industry stalwarts on Wednesday.

'Gehraiyaan', which has been billed as a romantic drama talks about love and complex human relationships.

It stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles.

Those in attendance for the screening were Alaya F, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tahira Kashyap, Kalki Koechlin, and Sanya Malhotra among others.

'Gehraiyaan'is all set for a digital release on Prime Video on February 11.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:02 AM IST