Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:02 AM IST

‘Gehraiyaan’ Screening: Deepika, Ananya, make a stylish appearance, Alaya, Kalki, and others in attendance

'Gehraiyaan', which has been billed as a romantic drama talks about love and complex human relationships.
FPJ Web Desk
Ahead of its release, the makers of 'Gehraiyaan' held a special screening for industry stalwarts on Wednesday.

It stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles.

Those in attendance for the screening were Alaya F, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tahira Kashyap, Kalki Koechlin, and Sanya Malhotra among others.

Check out the pictures below.

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi
Kalki Koechlin
Dhairya Karwa
Ananya Panday
Chunky Pandey
Wamiqa Gabbi
Tahira Kashyap
Sanya Malhotra
Angad Bedi
Alaya F

Alaya F | Photos by Viral Bhayani

'Gehraiyaan'is all set for a digital release on Prime Video on February 11.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 09:02 AM IST
