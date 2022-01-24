'Gehraiyaan' First Song Out: 'Doobey' personifies the heady rush of falling in love

The soundtrack of Amazon Original Movie 'Gehraiyaan' is one of the most awaited albums of the year. The movie’s title track which was revealed in the teaser, is already trending on social media, and ‘Doobey’, a glimpse of which was featured in the trailer has left audiences wanting for more.

The wait is now come to an end, as the first song from the film’s soundtrack ‘Doobey’ is now out!

Designed by Ankur Tewari, the alluring song is composed by Kabeer Kathpalia a.k.a OAFF and Savera, written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha.

Speaking of the first song, Ankur Tewari shared, “From the onset I knew that the music of 'Gehraiyaan' had to be true to its story and allow the audiences to be absorbed into the world of these characters. Kabeer, Savera and our lyricist Kausar, have all done a phenomenal job at bringing in the youthful essence yet keeping the intrigue intact! And Lothika’s vocals add the right amount of freshness and intensity to the song.”

Adding further, musician Kabeer Kathpalia aka OAFF says, “It was an incredible experience to work on this film and its music. The adoration that we have been receiving since the first teaser, has been extremely special and definitely humbling. With 'Doobey', we wanted to recreate the feeling of freefalling; the heady rush of a new relationship, of being in love. 'Gehraiyaan' truly a special album for each of us and we’re really hoping the audience enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film also features Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa as leads along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:03 AM IST