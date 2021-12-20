Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's film to release on Amazon Prime Video on THIS date

The makers of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa's much-awaited film announced its title and release date on social media on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is backing the film, announced tha the film is titled 'Gehraiyaan' and will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film also features Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions & Viacom18 Studios in association with Jouska Films, 'Gehraiyaan' is a relationship drama about complex modern relationships

The film is a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.

Karan Johar said, “Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast’s earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story. We’re thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on to Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one’s ambition, goals, and struggles, will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world.”

Director Shakun Batra, who is back in the director’s chair after his super-hit Kapoor & Sons, said: “Gehraiyaan for me is a not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video."

“Over the years, we at Amazon Prime Video have remained committed to telling stories that resonate with our customers” Manish Menghani, head of content licensing for Amazon Prime Video, said.

