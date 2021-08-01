Gehana Vasisth claims Mumbai Police demanded Rs 15 lakh to evade arrest in porn films case

Actress Gehana Vasisth, who was recently summoned by the Mumbai crime branch in connection with a pornography case involving Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, has claimed that the cops had demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh to avoid her arrest in the case.

The model, who was arrested in a pornography case earlier this year, has featured in several projects produced by businessman Raj Kundra--who was arrested for allegedly making and distributing pornographic films.

In an interview with India Today, the 'Gandi Baat' actress claimed that the team of Mumbai Police which came to arrest her had demanded her to pay a bribe of Rs 15 lakh to evade arrest.