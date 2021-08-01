Gehana Vasisth claims Mumbai Police demanded Rs 15 lakh to evade arrest in porn films case

Actress Gehana Vasisth, who was recently summoned by the Mumbai crime branch in connection with a pornography case involving Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, has claimed that the cops had demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh to avoid her arrest in the case.
The model, who was arrested in a pornography case earlier this year, has featured in several projects produced by businessman Raj Kundra--who was arrested for allegedly making and distributing pornographic films.
In an interview with India Today, the 'Gandi Baat' actress claimed that the team of Mumbai Police which came to arrest her had demanded her to pay a bribe of Rs 15 lakh to evade arrest.
Accusing Mumbai Police of demanding bribe to 'release her', Gehana alleged, "When I said I wasn’t in the wrong, they said we could make any case against anyone."
The actress also claimed that Yash Thakur and Tanveer Hashmi, who are reportedly the other two accused in the case, were asked to pay Rs 8 lakh.
Last week, Gehana Vashishth and two other persons, who were summoned by the Mumbai crime branch in connection with a pornography case, failed to appear for questioning.
Vashishth, who worked in three films produced for Kundra's app, had in a video said erotic content was different from pornography.
Last week, the Mumbai crime branch lodged a fresh FIR in connection with a pornography case and named producers of businessman Raj Kundra's company as well as actress Gehana Vashishth in the new case.
The case was registered by the crime branch's property cell at Malwani police station on Tuesday after an actress approached the police and alleged she was forced to shoot for a pornographic film for the HotShots app.
Gehana's lawyers have reportedly moved the court for a pre-arrest anticipatory bail in the ongoing pornography case.
