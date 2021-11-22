Geeta Dutt Birth Anniversary: From 'Baabuji Dheere Chalna' to 'Mera Nam Chin Chin Chu' - best songs

Who hasn't heard the famous melodies of 'Baabuji Dheere Chalna' or 'Waqt Ne Kiya'? Sung by Geeta Dutt, the songs still manage to make one groove to their tunes, no matter how old one is! This name will always bring melodious and unforgettable misty feelings from the good old times. The legendary singer was born on November 23, 1930 and died on July 20, 1972.
Here is a list of her best melodies for you to groove to
Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:47 PM IST
