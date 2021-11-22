e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:47 PM IST

Geeta Dutt Birth Anniversary: From 'Baabuji Dheere Chalna' to 'Mera Nam Chin Chin Chu' - best songs

Geeta Dutt stood her own against some formidable competition, lived through a turbulent marriage, drowned her sorrows in alcohol and passed away at 42, leaving behind songs that continue to enthrall people
FPJ Web Desk
Who hasn't heard the famous melodies of 'Baabuji Dheere Chalna' or 'Waqt Ne Kiya'? Sung by Geeta Dutt, the songs still manage to make one groove to their tunes, no matter how old one is! This name will always bring melodious and unforgettable misty feelings from the good old times. The legendary singer was born on November 23, 1930 and died on July 20, 1972.

Here is a list of her best melodies for you to groove to

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:47 PM IST
