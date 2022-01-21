Geeta Basra tests positive for COVID-19; says ‘after dodging for 2 years, virus finally caught us’

Bollywood actress and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra has contracted COVID-19.

On Friday, Geeta took to Instagram and informed her fans and followers about her diagnosis.

"After being so careful and trying to dodge this damn thing for 2 years, the virus finally caught us," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Alongside the update, she posted a picture of her resting on her bed.

Geeta Basra, a British-born Indian actor kick-started her Bollywood journey with thriller drama, ‘Dil Diya Hai’ in 2006 with Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel.

Back in 2007, Geeta became a popular name among the audiences, thanks to her stint in Emraan Hashmi-starrer drama thriller, ‘The Train’.

She tied the knot with Harbhajan Singh in 2015. The two have a daughter named Hinaya and a son named Jovan.

Geeta is currently enjoying motherhood by spending most of her time with her kids.

"I have a show which will start from April-May, which means we (Geeta and Harbhajan) have enough time to spend with Jovan," she told The Free Press Journal.

When asked what motherhood means to her, Geeta quips, “Motherhood is a learning process. I think what you learn while you conceive and deliver your first baby, and the mistakes that you make during the first pregnancy, you don’t repeat those mistakes in the second one. I feel for this term called “Motherhood”, there is no textbook to being a mother. Every woman has her own way of nurturing and bringing up her kids. It’s a personal topic that can’t be defined, it’s something unconditional.”

She adds, “We give birth to a child but the child also makes us a mother. We self-learn every day something new, how to tackle things. It’s rewarding, beautiful, fulfilling... It’s a 24x7 job. A lifelong responsibility that stays with you until your last breath. You think and take care of your kids. You can’t define motherhood in words.”

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:49 AM IST