Geeta Basra reveals she suffered two miscarriages before welcoming second child

Actress Geeta Basra, who recently gave birth to her second child, revealed that she suffered two miscarriages before her second pregnancy.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife, actress Geeta Basra, were blessed with a baby boy on July 10.

Geeta Basra, in an interview with ETimes, shared that the first miscarriage happened in 2019 and she suffered another one last year, when she was in her first trimester. The actress said that her husband Harbhajan Singh was by side, however, the last two years have been 'traumatic' for her.

Basra opened up about how the hormonal changes affected her and said that she managed to maintain her composure. "I kept myself strong and did not allow that meltdown to happen," she told the outlet.

Geeta said that Harbhajan told her that they will be blessed with another baby when "God has planned for it" and they are extremely happy after the birth of their 'rainbow baby' Jovan.