GaZabKaHaiDin: Inside pics of Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's Nikaah ceremony

Actress Gauahar Khan on Friday got hitched to Ismail Drabar's son Zaid in an intimate ceremony. The Nikaah ceremony that took place in Mumbai was attended by the couple's close family and friends.

The gorgeous bride looked like a vision in white as she twinned with her beau in royal ivory ensemble. The 'Begum Jaan' actress chose a shimmery sharara and traditional Jadau jewellery as her bridal trousseau. Dancer and social media star Zaid Darbar wore a sherwani for the big day.

Check out the pictures here: