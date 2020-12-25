GaZabKaHaiDin: Inside pics of Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's Nikaah ceremony

Actress Gauahar Khan on Friday got hitched to Ismail Drabar's son Zaid in an intimate ceremony. The Nikaah ceremony that took place in Mumbai was attended by the couple's close family and friends.
The gorgeous bride looked like a vision in white as she twinned with her beau in royal ivory ensemble. The 'Begum Jaan' actress chose a shimmery sharara and traditional Jadau jewellery as her bridal trousseau. Dancer and social media star Zaid Darbar wore a sherwani for the big day.
Check out the pictures here:
“The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever," Gauahar announced earlier this month.
“Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate & pray for every heart to find its reason to beat,” she added.
