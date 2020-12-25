GaZa: Gauahar Khan says 'Qubool Hai' to Zaid Darbar; check out reception pics here

Actress Gauahar Khan got married to beau Zaid Darbar on Christmas Day. The lovebirds had an intimate wedding, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was attended by family members and friends.
After the Nikaah ceremony on Friday morning, they had a reception in the evening.
Gauahar looked ethereal in a gold and maroon heavily embroidered lehenga along with traditional bridal jewellery. Meanwhile, Zaid chose a sherwani and churidar in black colour
Gauahar and Zaid recently announced their wedding date on social media and kept fans updated with photographs of their preparations as well as their lockdown love story.
On Thursday, a day before the wedding, Gauahar shared photos of her mehndi ceremony for fans and followers.
Noted music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid also shared photographs clicked after the mehndi ceremony and wrote: "Writing our love story on each other's hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)