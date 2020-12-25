GaZa: Gauahar Khan says 'Qubool Hai' to Zaid Darbar; check out reception pics here

Actress Gauahar Khan got married to beau Zaid Darbar on Christmas Day. The lovebirds had an intimate wedding, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was attended by family members and friends.

After the Nikaah ceremony on Friday morning, they had a reception in the evening.

Gauahar looked ethereal in a gold and maroon heavily embroidered lehenga along with traditional bridal jewellery. Meanwhile, Zaid chose a sherwani and churidar in black colour