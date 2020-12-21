GaZa celebrations: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar share pics from pre-wedding festivities

Actor Gauahar Khan and dancer Zaid Darbar, who are all set to tie the knot on December 25, have kick started their pre-wedding festivities with the Chiksa (also known as Haldi) ceremony.

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony, in which the lovebirds are seen twinning in yellow traditional outfits.

"When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. Alhamdulilla... Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa," she wrote in the caption.

Here are the pictures from the ceremony: