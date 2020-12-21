GaZa celebrations: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar share pics from pre-wedding festivities

Actor Gauahar Khan and dancer Zaid Darbar, who are all set to tie the knot on December 25, have kick started their pre-wedding festivities with the Chiksa (also known as Haldi) ceremony.
The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony, in which the lovebirds are seen twinning in yellow traditional outfits.
"When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. Alhamdulilla... Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa," she wrote in the caption.
Here are the pictures from the ceremony:
Zaid Darbar is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar.
The duo, who got engaged last month, will have an intimate ceremony in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Khan, known for films like "Ishaqzaade" and "Rocket Singh": Salesman of the Year", had taken to Instagram to share the marriage date with her fans.
"It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony," Khan had said in a statement.
The 37-year-old actress had sought blessings from her fans and thanked them for their continued love and the "outpour of warm wishes".
"We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it's reason to beat. All our love," she'd added.