Gautam Gulati walked out of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' for THIS reason

Actor Gautam Gulati, who was recently seen as a villain in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has revealed that he has walked out of filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.
Revealing the reason, Gautam told Spotboye, that he took the decision after reading the final script of the film, which was different from the narration he was originally given.
The Bigg Boss 8 winner added that when he read the final script of the film, there were some things that didn’t seem the same way as he was told earlier in the narration about his character.
The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Gautam was supposed to be playing the third wheel in Ayushmann and Vaani’s relationship.
In the film, Ayushmann plays the role of a cross-functional athlete. He had earlier described the film as a progressive love story.
Gautam was recently seen in Radhe as Girgit, one of the henchmen to primary antagonist Rana, played by Randeep Hooda. The film also starred Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.
Gautam began his acting career in television in the year 2008 with Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, on which he played Duryodhana. He went on to star in shows such as Kasamh Se, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum.
He has also starred in films such as Azhar, Behen Hogi Teri and Virgin Bhanupriya.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)