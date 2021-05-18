Gautam Gulati walked out of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' for THIS reason

Actor Gautam Gulati, who was recently seen as a villain in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has revealed that he has walked out of filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

Revealing the reason, Gautam told Spotboye, that he took the decision after reading the final script of the film, which was different from the narration he was originally given.

The Bigg Boss 8 winner added that when he read the final script of the film, there were some things that didn’t seem the same way as he was told earlier in the narration about his character.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Gautam was supposed to be playing the third wheel in Ayushmann and Vaani’s relationship.